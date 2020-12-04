SAVANNAH, Georgia — Vice President Mike Pence will host a rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday to campaign for Republican Senate candidates Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are defending their seats in a high-stakes runoff election on January 5.

The race will determine which party next holds the Senate majority; at least one of the two Republican candidates must win for the GOP to retain its control. Both Pence and President Donald Trump have continued to urge Georgians to turn out to vote amid concerns of election integrity.

The rally begins at 2:40 p.m.

