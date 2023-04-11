Elise Stefanik Raises $3M in First Quarter as 2024 Cycle Begins 

House Republicans Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised $3 million in the first quarter of 2023 as the new 2024 election cycle begins.

Stefanik, who replaced former Rep. Liz Cheney as conference chair in mid-2021, brought in $3 million for her campaign and other candidates and committees in the first quarter of this year, the congresswoman announced Tuesday morning.

“The fight to save our country and our state will not be easy but I have never been more determined to work my hardest to save our country. I am grateful for the hundreds of thousands of grassroots donors in Upstate New York and across the country,” Stefanik told Breitbart News in a statement.

The large $3 million first-quarter raise in 2023 contrasts her first-quarter $1.2 million raise in 2021 before she replaced Cheney as the chief GOP House fundraiser.

Since Stefanik replaced Cheney, Republicans took back the House in 2022—partly by flipping four seats in New York State—securing a slim but important majority.

Stefanik also announced Tuesday a plan to defeat Democrats in the 2024 election cycle by launching a “NY Battleground Fund.” The fund is meant to counter Democrat attacks and protect the majority in New York.

“We will work our hardest to defeat the Democrats across New York and the country, to protect and expand our House Majority and elect President Trump,” Stefanik said.