President Joe Biden’s age raises concern among independent voters who fear the 81-year-old is just too old to perform presidential duties for four more years.

Biden and his aides seek to shed his octogenarian appearance heading into the 2024 election, but polling shows Americans remain skeptical of his physical and mental abilities:

A majority of Democrats are “concerned” about Biden’s ability.

Fifty-five percent say Biden’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do the job.

Registered voters have “major” concerns about Biden’s age and health.

“I guess my concern obviously would be [Biden’s] health, you know, that if anything ever happened, I mean, not to say that can’t happen to anybody, but as you get older, you’re more susceptible to falls and breaks and heart attacks,” Martina Kenny of Bedford, New Hampshire, told the Washington Post. CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement “I would be concerned about, you know, who’s going to take over if something ever happened to him,” Kenny said. Kenny’s opinion is what the Biden campaign probably fears most. Biden aides have pleaded with the president to make a “series of subtle shifts” to show “he still has the vigor to serve another term,” multiple people familiar with the conversations told NBC News. The shift in tactics reportedly includes speaking informally, unannounced campaign stops, more social media posts, and fewer neckties.

“My biggest concern is his age,” Roland Nutter from Pepperell, Massachusetts, told the Post, noting that Biden has done a poor job as a president. “We need a younger generation,” Nutter said. “I thought we had passed a torch a while ago.”