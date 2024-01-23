President Joe Biden’s age raises concern among independent voters who fear the 81-year-old is just too old to perform presidential duties for four more years.
Biden and his aides seek to shed his octogenarian appearance heading into the 2024 election, but polling shows Americans remain skeptical of his physical and mental abilities:
- A majority of Democrats are “concerned” about Biden’s ability.
- Fifty-five percent say Biden’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do the job.
- Registered voters have “major” concerns about Biden’s age and health.
“I guess my concern obviously would be [Biden’s] health, you know, that if anything ever happened, I mean, not to say that can’t happen to anybody, but as you get older, you’re more susceptible to falls and breaks and heart attacks,” Martina Kenny of Bedford, New Hampshire, told the Washington Post.
CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement
“I would be concerned about, you know, who’s going to take over if something ever happened to him,” Kenny said.
Kenny’s opinion is what the Biden campaign probably fears most. Biden aides have pleaded with the president to make a “series of subtle shifts” to show “he still has the vigor to serve another term,” multiple people familiar with the conversations told NBC News. The shift in tactics reportedly includes speaking informally, unannounced campaign stops, more social media posts, and fewer neckties.
It is unclear if Biden’s campaign strategy will win over independent voters with seemingly continuous gaffes and falls. When Biden speaks, he often mumbles. When Biden finishes remarks, he often appears to wander off. Cameras catch the pitiful situations, and they go viral on social media.
WHAT?! Biden Rambles About WNBA, Philadelphia Eagles While Hosting NHL Champs Golden KnightsWhite House
Biden finds it difficult to stay upright and control his anger. At least five times in public view in just 2023 alone, he tripped, tumbled, and stumbled. When peppered with unwanted questions, especially questions about the Biden family corruption, he has struggled to maintain an even-keeled demeanor.
WATCH — “No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” TextC-SPAN
“Get your words straight, Jack!” Biden once shouted at a voter on the 2020 campaign trail. “No one has said my son has done anything wrong, and I did not on any occasion.”
“You’re a damn liar, man!” he snapped.
According to Tucker Carlson, the president’s history of anger flashes is a common feature among elderly males with senility. “Uncontrollable flashes of anger are common among people who are aging, particularly among men, and they often accompany senility,” Carlson explained. “Losing it is a very frustrating experience, and your heart goes out to anyone who is.”
