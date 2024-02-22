Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the key swing states of Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina, a series of recent polls found.

The first poll, from Emerson College, examined the presidential race between Trump and Biden in Georgia and found Trump leading Biden by six points — 48 percent to Biden’s 42 percent. Another 11 percent remain undecided. This particular survey — taken February 14-16, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters — also found Biden edging Trump out among independents, 44 percent to 39 percent, although 18 percent remain undecided:

Another Emerson College survey, taken on the same dates among 1,000 registered voters, also showed Trump leading Biden, this time by three points, garnering 47 percent support to Biden’s 44 percent support. Ten percent are undecided.

Notably, Trump’s lead expands over Biden when third-party candidates are included. In that scenario, Trump leads with 46 percent support to Biden’s 37 percent. Another five percent goes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and one percent goes to Cornel West as well as Jill Stein.

More via Emerson College:

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said, “A majority of voters under 30 break for President Biden over Trump, 53% to 35%, along with a plurality of voters in their 30s, 47% to 40%. Voters in their 40s are evenly split: 45% support each candidate. Voters over 50 support Trump over Biden, 52% to 40%. In addition, independent voters in North Carolina break for Trump over Biden, 43% to 40%.”

A third poll, this one from USA Today, showed Trump leading Biden by four points in a head-to-head matchup in Michigan, 45 percent to Biden’s 41 percent. Another 14 percent remain undecided.

More via USA TODAY:

That 4-percentage-point split is equal to the poll’s margin of error, meaning statistically speaking the race could be tied. But a number of Michigan polls in recent months have shown Trump ahead of Biden, suggesting the former president does have an edge on the incumbent, even if it’s only a slim one.

That survey was taken February 13-18, 2024, among 600 likely Michigan voters and has a ± four percent margin of error:

The surveys coincide with several others showing a similar trend of Trump leading Biden in crucial swing states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan, as well as Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin.