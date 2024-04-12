Report: DNC Paid $1.5M Legal Bill for Joe Biden’s Classified Documents Scandal

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid President Joe Biden’s legal bills of $1.5 million for the classified documents scandal, financial filings show.

The payments come in spite of the DNC’s repeated attacks against former President Donald Trump for using campaign funds to cover legal fees.

Special counsel Robert Hur launched a probe into Biden in January 2023 for mishandling classified documents. Despite Biden’s millionaire status as a lifelong politician, the DNC picked up the legal tap, Axios reported:

From July 2023 to February 2024, the DNC paid $1.05 million to Bob Bauer PLLC — the professional limited liability company for Biden’s lead attorney, Bob Bauer.

Those payments were largely for handling the special counsel probe, including bringing on veteran lawyer David Laufman. He’s a former Justice Department official who previously oversaw the politically fraught probes into Hillary Clinton’s email server and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During the president’s interview with Hur, Biden, 81, experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” at least seven times, according to a transcript obtained by Breitbart News.

Hur’s investigation, which concluded in February, found Biden “willfully” retained classified documents but declined to prosecute him, citing “insufficient evidence.” Hur characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s Justice Department indicted Trump in a similar document case. He faces a maximum of 450 years in federal prison if convicted of all 40 charges.

Special counsel Jack Smith filed the second indictment against Trump on June 8, 2023, the same day damning allegations surfaced about Joe and Hunter Biden.

Months prior, in March, a member of Biden’s counsel’s office met with a top member of Smith’s team, just nine weeks before he indicted Trump in the classified document case, Breitbart News reported. The meeting “raises obvious concerns about visits to the White House after [Bratt] began his work with the special counsel,” George Washington University law Professor Jonathan Turley told the Post. “There is no reason why the Justice Department should not be able to confirm whether this meeting was related to the ongoing investigation or concerns some other matter.” Smith’s case does not have a trial date after it was postponed from May. Trump wants to trial to be set for after the election. Smith suggested the trial occur in July. A majority of voters said they would vote for Trump over Biden if a jury convicts the former president in the documents case, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll recently found.