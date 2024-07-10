Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly “concerned” about President Joe Biden’s health after watching his debate performance.

The report underscores questions of whether Biden remains fit for office amid recent leaks about his increased sleep needs.

Zelensky expressed worry about Biden’s health, a Ukrainian source told Axios on Tuesday; he is among many other European officials and diplomats who have done so.

“Let’s be candid and frank: Everyone is waiting for November,” Zelensky said in a press conference. “The whole world is looking to November, and truly speaking, Putin awaits November too.”

Zelensky in Washington says “let’s be candid and frank” “Everyone is waiting for November”: the Americans, the Europeans and the Russians. “The whole world is looking to November” pic.twitter.com/3HmtjqetjJ — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) July 10, 2024

“People are coming [to the NATO summit in Washington] to witness whether Biden is or is no longer [in charge],” one European diplomat said, according to Axios.

Zelensky and Biden are scheduled to meet during the NATO summit on Thursday in Washington, DC. Since 2022, Biden has designated $175 billion of American taxpayer money for the defense of Ukraine’s eastern border.

Wall Street Journal Zelensky’s remarks come as worry about Biden’s political viability consumes the media cycle. Numerous reports have detailed Biden’s health, but a report took aim at Biden’s memory on Monday:

At some fundraising events, the campaign allows few impromptu moments with the president, even with top donors. The campaign has long directed donors to submit their questions for the president in advance, including at an event this year in South Florida with only eight people attending, according to a donor. Biden spoke slowly and stumbled over some of his words, but he ultimately gave detailed responses, the donor said. The president seemed to have “lost a step,” the donor said, but he didn’t seem impaired. Aides sometimes stepped in to help. At a fundraiser in New York around the time of the United Nations General Assembly last fall, Biden seemed at a loss trying to answer questions about the Middle East from people in a photo line, according to a person there. An aide whispered in Biden’s ear, the person said, and the president then answered. During a fundraiser at the Four Seasons in New York in June 2023, Biden spoke for five to 10 minutes and then took a few questions, said attendees who bought a ticket. They were struck by how fragile he seemed. At one point, Biden couldn’t recall the word for “veteran.” The president asked the group to help him find the word, saying he wanted to refer to a person who had served in the Army or Navy.

The Journal also reported that Biden skipped a 2022 meeting with the German Chancellor to sleep, sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his stead.

New York Times. Biden reportedly Biden, also took naps during each of the six days of debate prep, which never began before 11:00 a.m., a person familiar with the process told the. Biden reportedly told governors that he has to stop scheduling events after 8:00 p.m. so he can sleep.

The White House disputed the allegations.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.