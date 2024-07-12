Gallup Poll Shows 55 Percent of Americans Want Less Migration

A clear 55 percent majority of Americans want reductions in migration, Gallup reported on July 12, despite elite insistence that the United States is a “nation of immigrants.”

The results of the June 3-23 poll showed that 55 percent of Americans want migration reductions, while just 16 percent want more migration.

This mainstream, centrist reassertion of opposition to migration comes after many years in which Americans were aggressively pressured to mute their preference for Americans over migrants.

The 2024 breakout of open opposition is likely enabled by President Donald Trump’s denunciation of the White House’s aggressive importation of 10 million poor and diverse migrants since 2021. That massive inflow adds up to one migrant for every new American birth. The government-created population explosion has been a bonanza for Wall Street and government anti-poverty agencies, but also a massive pocketbook, housing, and civic hit on ordinary Americans.

“Significantly more U.S. adults than a year ago, 55% versus 41%, would like to see immigration to the U.S. decreased,” Gallup reported July 12. It continued:

Although the desire for decreased immigration varies widely by party, all three groups are significantly more likely than a year ago to favor less immigration. This includes a 15-point increase among Republicans (to 88%), an 11-point increase among independents (to 50%) and a 10-point increase among Democrats (to 28%).

A majority openly support a border wall, Gallup admitted:

A slim majority of 53% favors expanding the construction of walls along the U.S. border, the first time a majority has been in favor of that policy.

Many Democratic activists — especially in the media — strongly oppose the border wall because it would serve as a symbolic rejection of their anti-borders “nation of immigrants” claim.

The public increasingly supports the goal of deporting illegal migrants, and 47 percent support the very ambitious goal of deporting “all” illegal migrants, Gallup reported.

The “all” goal is a hard line because it would mean deporting children, women, and hard-working migrants in the government-inflated population of roughly 15 million illegals.

The poll was somewhat skewed because it did not ask Americans how many migrants they prefer, nor did it provide any information about the massive inflow.

But the Gallup report admitted the rising opposition:

Gallup measured public support for most of these immigration policies in 2018 or 2019, and finds support for the restrictive measures has risen since then. This includes a 13-point increase for expanding border walls (to 53%) and a 10-point increase for deporting all immigrants in the U.S. illegally (47%).

Americans are torn between their decent sympathy for striving migrants and their rational desire to protect their income, children, society, and economy from corporate-driven migration.

For example, the poll showed that 70 percent also support the contradictory option of “allowing immigrants living in the U.S. illegally the chance to become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over a period of time.”

The poll also asked if immigration is good or bad for the country, and showed that a rising minority described immigration as a “bad thing.”

This shift is echoed in other polls.

Immigration makes the country worse off, said 38 percent of 1,595 U.S. citizens in a June 9-11 poll by YouGov. Just 28 percent said immigration makes the country “better off.” The remaining 33 percent said “not sure” or “does not make much difference.”

The poll revealed a huge 30-point shift against migration since President Joe Biden opened the nation’s borders.

The Gallup poll shows that U.S. partisans are deeply divided on the value of immigration.

The poll noted that “this is the first time since 2005 that a majority of Americans have wanted there to be less immigration, and today’s figure is the largest percentage holding that view since a 58% reading in 2001. The record high was 65%, recorded in 1993 and 1995.”