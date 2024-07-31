Report: Barack Obama, Joe Biden Slated to Speak at DNC

The Democratic National Committee slated former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden to speak during its convention in mid-August.

It is typical for former presidents and high-profile party leaders to speak at conventions, but it is unusual for a sitting president to give a speech at a convention. Lyndon Johnson, who did not run for reelection in 1968, did not even attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC) that year.

Biden, however, will speak at the 2024 DNC, presumably to defend his administration’s policies of open borders, soaring inflation, and foreign chaos. “I’ve cured the economy and the environment and a few other small things,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Biden did not speak at his own DNC in 2020 because it was virtual. He instead accepted the party’s nomination in Wilmington, Delaware.

“‘Monday night is Joe’s night,’ said a source familiar with the planning. ‘And then he’ll turn the keys over’ to allow the event to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris,” CNN reported.

Obama and former President Bill Clinton are expected to speak on Tuesday night, though that could change, people familiar with the planning told CNN.

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama could also make appearances, according to the report.

“Convention is our opportunity to tell our story directly to the American people, rally behind the Democratic nominees, and grow our broad and diverse coalition to defeat Donald Trump,” spokesperson for the DNC Matt Hill told CNN.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.