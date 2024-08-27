Echelon Insights Poll: Nearly 90% Say It Is ‘Important’ for Kamala Harris to Answer Questions 

Nearly 90 percent of Americans believe it is either “very” or “somewhat” important for Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to answer questions from the press, an Echelon Insights poll that Puck News commissioned found Monday.

The poll underscores Americans’ lack of information about Harris’s proposed policy positions. Seventy percent of registered Democrats and independents who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, an August poll shows

RELATED — Trump: Harris’s Honeymoon Period Will End When People Get to Know Her

C-SPAN

The Insights poll asked respondents: “How important is it for a presidential candidate to regularly do media interviews and answer questions from the press?”

Eighty-nine percent said it is either “very” or “somewhat” important.

Puck News withheld Echelon Insights’ polling methodology.

Harris has not held an unscripted press conference or unscripted sit-down interview about policy solutions for 37 days since joining the presidential race on July 21, 2024.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — December 2, 2023.

Harris will purportedly sit for an interview before the end of August as part of her campaign’s ramped-up strategy heading into the post-Labor Day push, Axios reported Monday, but questions remain about whom she will select to host the interview. “Race and gender” are key criteria in Harris’s selection, Politico Playbook revealed.

“Tensions” are also boiling over which campaign staffer is responsible for deciding who will interview Harris, according to Playbook. About seven people are vying for influence.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.