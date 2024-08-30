The Liability of Incumbency: Kamala Harris Has Been in Power for 1,318 Days

Vice President Kamala Harris has been in power for 1,318 days, underscoring who is to blame for policy failures during the last 3.5 years.

The Biden-Harris administration’s record is a failing report card.

Only 26.9 percent of Americans believe the nation is on the right track, while 63.4 percent believe it is on the wrong track, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Under the administration, costs rose about 20 percent across the board. Migrant crime soared. Russia invaded Ukraine. The United States experienced an embarrassing deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. Hamas attacked Israel and captured American hostages.

Harris tried to defend the record during her Thursday night interview on CNN, while falsely casting former President Donald Trump as the incumbent. She wanted to have her cake and eat it, too.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Harris about the economic policy failures under the Biden-Harris administration:

You are well aware that, right now, many Americans are struggling. There’s a crisis of affordability. One of your campaign themes is “We’re not going back,” but I wonder what you say to voters who do want to go back when it comes to the economy, specifically because their groceries were less expensive, housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was president.

Harris replied by attacking Trump, blaming him for the Biden-Harris economy, thereby framing him as the party responsible:

Joe Biden and I came in office during the height of a pandemic. We saw over ten million jobs were lost. People — I mean, literally, we are all tracking the numbers — hundreds of people a day were dying because of COVID. The economy had crashed. In large part, all of that because of mismanagement by Donald Trump of that crisis. When we came in, our highest priority was to do what we could to rescue America. And, today, we know that we have inflation at under three percent. A lot of our policies have led to the reality that America recovered faster than any wealthy nation around the world.

Bash then asked Harris about “Bidenomics” and its associated policies that fueled soaring costs. “So, you maintain Bidenomics is a success?” Bash asked.

“I’ll say that that’s good work,” Harris replied “There’s more to do, but that’s good work.”

Harris’s answers were an example of her campaign’s “catch-22”: Harris cannot campaign on the reduction of soaring costs without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but Harris must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.