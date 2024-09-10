Vice President Kamala Harris “has been a critical partner” in the administration’s policy decisions, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday.

The statement ties Harris to the administration’s failures. Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs soared about 20 percent across the board, migrant crime spiked, illegal immigrants invaded the southern border, Russia invaded Ukraine, and 13 U.S. troops died during the Afghan withdrawal.

The statement also puts pressure on Harris’s debate performance set for Tuesday, as she will likely try to present herself as the agent of change. Democrats believe Harris must admit to the failures of the administration to survive being exposed as the status quo candidate of the past three and a half years.

Harris must “praise Biden and talk about the accomplishments, but also acknowledge that the work is not done,” Bakari Sellers, an ally of Harris and a Democrat political commentator, told the New York Times.

Harris has vulnerabilities as the vice president: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

“The vice president has been a critical partner — a critical partner to this president,” Jean-Pierre said. “All you’ve got to do is look at the record and what we have been able to do in the past three and a half years — the Biden-Harris administration has been able to do.”

Polling suggests voters are not pleased with the direction of the nation and believe Harris is not the person to bring change. Only 29.4 percent of Americans believe the nation is headed in the right direction, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Sixty-one percent of likely voters believe the next president should represent a major change from the Biden-Harris administration, while only 25 percent said Harris represented that change, a Times/Siena College poll found Sunday. A majority said Trump represented the change.

“We’re in line,” Jean-Pierre said about the Biden-Harris partnership and policy solutions. “The president agrees with her bold policy agenda … and her leadership.”

Harris is a radical leftist. In 2019, she indicated she wanted to decriminalize fentanyl, heroin, and “all drug possession for personal use.” She also expressed support “for sweeping reductions to Immigration and Custom[s] Enforcement [ICE] operations, including drastic cuts in ICE funding and an open-ended pledge to ‘end’ immigration detention,” according to CNN.

Since joining the race in July, Harris allegedly changed her view, outright flip-flopped, or has an unknown position in nine areas:

Banning plastic straws (Flip-flopped) A mandate for only producing electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2035 (Unknown) Banning fracking (Flip-flopped) Gun confiscation through a buyback program (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) Decriminalizing illegally crossing the southern border (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) Reparations (Unknown) Building a border wall (Formerly opposed, now allegedly supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) A federal jobs guarantee (Allegedly no longer supports, according to anonymous campaign spokesperson) Medicare for All (Flip-flopped)

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.