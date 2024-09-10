Trump Campaign: Kamala Harris Must Clear ‘Incredibly High’ Bar During Debate

The Trump campaign said Vice President Kamala Harris has an “incredibly high” bar to clear in her debate with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told reporters on a Tuesday afternoon press call that Harris faces a tall task.

“The bar is incredibly high for Kamala Harris again because she has been hiding for 50 days because she has not articulated policy positions, and, if she has, in some cases, she has ripped them from President Trump, like no tax on tips,” Alvarez said.

She added:

She is trying to flip-flop on certain issues, but the key here is and will remain what she said to CNN: That her values haven’t changed, and, so, it will really be important tonight to pinpoint her and understand what type of leader she would be as she is auditioning for the highest office.

During the call, Alvarez also noted that Trump was cheerful as he got ready to depart his luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“President Trump is in good spirits,” Alvarez said when New York Post campaign reporter Diana Glebova asked her how Trump was feeling going into the night. Glebova also asked if the campaign expects ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis to ask fair questions, and Alvarez said, “That’s certainly the hope.”

“The candid response is that ABC has a responsibility because all of you on this call, which we’re so grateful to have joined this call, have not had the opportunity to interview Kamala Harris,” Alvarez said. “Voters have not had the opportunity to get to know who Kamala Harris is. It’s something that we see both in public and private polling.”

“ABC has a big responsibility, given that, in 50 days, Kamala Harris has only given about 60 minutes to CNN, but we know that President Trump is up to the task, ready to talk about those hard-hitting policies,” she added.