Report: White House Officials Upset Harris ‘Did Not Stand Up for Biden’ 

White House officials are upset with Vice President Kamala Harris for not defending the Biden-Harris administration’s record and President Joe Biden’s service during Tuesday’s debate, according to ABC News Senior White House correspondent Selina Wang.

The reported frustration comes as Harris faces a conundrum due to the administration’s policy failures. Harris cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

“Some White House officials also disappointed that Harris did not stand up for Biden during the debate, a former Biden White House official tells me,” Wang posted on X. “Many felt Harris missed opportunities acknowledge that Biden deserves thanks for his service, according to the source.”

The White House denied the validity of the leak to Wang.

“This is not the view of @POTUS or his team. The @VP spoke passionately about his leadership and the historic progress they have achieved together,” the White House told Wang. “As he said, in the debate he saw the person who has been his partner for 3.5 years. He and his team are proud of her performance.”

The controversy comes as Harris did not speak well of the Biden-Harris administration on Friday, during her second interview since she joined the race.

Harris threw the administration under the bus by stating its policies are not fit for the “twenty-first century.” Harris also suggested she has a fresh “approach” with “new ideas” for the “current moment,” undermining her record in the administration.

“My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty-first century,” Harris told Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC.

“I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and you know, I offer a new generation of leadership,” she said, providing examples that the Biden-Harris administration failed to achieve, such as helping citizens achieve the American dream.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.