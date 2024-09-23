Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown a lack of compassion for the victims of her and President Joe Biden’s policies in a pattern that transcends political lines.

Harris has snubbed Gold Star families, Angel families, and now, American families of Palestinians who have died in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas War.

The anti-Harris Uncommitted Movement, which includes hundreds of thousands of Muslims, Arab Americans, young voters, and far-left progressives throughout the United States, announced Thursday it would not be endorsing Harris after she refused to meet with Palestinian American families who lost a relative in Gaza. Harris failed to respond by the group’s September 15 deadline.

This is not the first time Harris has demonstrated a lack of empathy. She has also neglected to speak with Gold Star families of servicemembers killed during the Biden-Harris administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Several family members of the fallen 13 U.S. service members killed in the Abbey Gate bombing joined Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle while he guest-hosted War Room earlier this month. They blasted Harris when asked what not reaching out showed of her character.

“I think that it shows she believes our service members are disposable,” Shamblin said. “And that’s exactly the feeling that we’ve got from the White House, is that our heroes, our children, my daughter-in-law, was disposable and replaceable and not important,” said Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee.

Watch video:

“And I can’t live with that. It’s not acceptable. Our service members are the most important people in our society,” she added.

Steve Nikoui, father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, told Boyle that the Biden-Harris adminsitration wants “to sweep this under the rug — never talk about it again, never honest.”

“For them to honor and recognize the sacrifice of our children would force them to recognize that there was a mistake, and so they won’t bring it up, you know?” he said.

“They’ll keep it under the rug. And we’re — I’m pretty much used to it, but I’m gonna, I’m gonna fight it, you know, I’m gonna call it out every step of the way,” he continued.

Jim McCollum, father of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, told Boyle that it illustrated Harris’s lack of character.