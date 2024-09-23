Politico Admits Presidential Debate Failed to ‘Boost’ Kamala Harris

The second presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris failed to give the Democrat hopeful a “boost,” Politico’s polling experts acknowledged Monday.

Politico’s analysis runs counter to the establishment media claims Harris received a significant increase in support following the debate.

Politico’s Steven Shepard reported:

But surveys point to just a slight Harris bump, with national polls showing the Democrat’s lead has grown by about 1 percentage point since the day of the debate — even including national polls from NBC News and CBS News on Sunday giving Harris a mid-single-digit lead. Across three major polling averages, Harris’ national lead — which ranged between 1.1 and 2.5 points on Sept. 10 — is now between 2.2 and 3 points, after Sunday’s new surveys were added. There’s also been an avalanche of battleground state data released over the past few days showing an even more modest improvement for Harris. Dive into the seven core states, and it’s clear that Harris’ lead is still remarkably small and fragile — particularly considering how pollsters have underestimated Trump in recent elections. In all, Harris has average leads of 1 point or greater in only two battleground states. In the other five, at least one polling average shows the race within a single point.

As Breitbart News reported, five post-debate polls from last week indicated the debate benefited Trump:

Siena/New York Times: Trump and Harris are tied nationally Emerson: Trump leads Harris in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona Washington Post: Trump is tied with Harris in Pennsylvania via a head-to-head matchup Cygnal/Carolina Journal: Trump leads Harris by one in North Carolina Rasmussen: Trump leads Harris nationally by one point

The polling, all conducted during the second Trump assassination attempt, on September 15, did not fully account for the impact of the horrific event.

That suggests Trump will see more favorable polling in the coming weeks.

RMG Research released a survey with a large sample on Friday that showed a two point net national swing in Trump’s favor since the debate and the second assassination attempt.

On Monday, Trump surged into the lead by five points in Arizona, maintained a four point lead in Georgia, and held steady in North Carolina, according to New York Times/Siena College presidential election polling.

The polls suggest Harris faces a tough math equation to win in November. Polling shows Trump leads in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania; that is enough to get Trump the Electoral College’s 270 without Nevada or Michigan. Conversely, an Emerson poll found Trump winning in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, which is enough to elect Trump without North Carolina, Nevada, or Michigan.

