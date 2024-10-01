JD Vance: America Has ‘The Most Incredible People Anywhere in the World’ But ‘Broken Leadership’ Is Holding Them Back

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) delivered a moving closing statement during the lone vice presidential debate, saying that America is the “most beautiful” nation with the “most incredible people anywhere in the world,” but the American dream they desire for themselves is being hindered by “broken leadership” in Washington, DC.

Vance began his heartfelt closing statement by recalling his childhood when his grandmother could sometimes not afford to heat their home during the cold Ohio winter.

“One of the issues we didn’t talk about was energy,” he said. “And I remember when I was being raised by my grandmother when she didn’t have enough money to turn on the heat some nights because Ohio gets pretty cold at night and because money was often very tight.”

“I believe, as a person who wants to be your next vice president, that we are a rich and prosperous enough country where every American, whether they’re rich or poor, ought to be able to turn on their heat in the middle of a cold winter night,” he added. “That’s gotten more difficult thanks to Kamala Harris’s energy policies.”

Vance made a similar argument to Americans who are struggling to feed their families and buy a home thanks to the policies of the Biden-Harris adminsitration:

I believe that whether you’re rich or poor, you ought to be able to afford a nice meal for your family. That’s gotten harder because of Kamala Harris’s policies. I believe that whether you’re rich or poor, you ought to be able to afford to buy a house, you ought to be able to live in safe neighborhoods, you ought to not have your communities flooded with fentanyl, and that too has gotten harder … because of Kamala Harris’s policies.

Vance then emphasized that Harris has been the vice president for nearly four years, and her policies have worsened the very problems she now pledges to fix.

He then highlighted the inspiring interactions he has had with Americans across the country on the campaign trail, who may be struggling, but carry on through the turmoil with “grace and generosity.”

“Now I believe that we have the most beautiful country in the world. I meet people on the campaign trail who can’t afford food but have the grace and generosity to ask me how I’m doing and to tell me they’re praying for my family,” he said.

“What that has taught me is that we have the greatest country, the most beautiful country, the most incredible people anywhere in the world, but they’re not going to be able to achieve their full dreams with the broken leadership that we have in Washington,” he added.

Vance emphasized that America needs “change” and “a new direction.”

“We need a president who has already done this once before and did it well. Please vote for Donald Trump,” he continued.