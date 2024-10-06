WATCH: Kamala Harris Melts Down After Teleprompter Malfunctions at Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to have no idea what to say when her teleprompter seemingly stopped working near the beginning of her speech at a Michigan campaign rally, with the video going viral on social media.

During her Friday event in Flint, Harris kept repeating that it was “32 days” until the election as she cackled:

“So 32 days… 32 days… Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do… All right,” the Democrat said. “32 days… and we know we will do it, and, and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end.”

“She had absolutely no idea what to do or say,” former President Donald Trump’s War Room said on X. “Humiliating.”

Political strategist Greg Price said the vice president “turned into a floundering mess until [the teleprompter] came back on”:

“You can literally tell the moment it happened lmfao,” he added.

Cartoonist Rob Larrikin parodied the hilarious gaffe, comparing Harris’s speech pattern to that of a drug user: