Poll: 75% of Voters Accept Donald Trump as the Legitimate President

A majority of registered voters have shared their reaction to President-elect Donald Trump winning the White House a second time.

The Economist/YouGov poll conducted on Wednesday and Thursday found that “75% of registered voters — including 53% of Harris voters and 97% of Trump voters — say they accept that Trump is the legitimate president,” YouGov.com reported on Friday:

In the immediate aftermath of the election, Democrats’ and Republicans’ assessment of the country have changed: Since a week before the election, the share of Republicans saying the country generally is headed in the right direction has nearly tripled, while the share of Democrats who say so has been cut by roughly half. Throughout the campaign, Harris generally was seen more favorably than Trump was; now he is slightly more likely to be viewed favorably.

According to Breitbart News, Trump secured a path to a 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College with a victory in Pennsylvania. In addition, his landslide victory shifted 48 states to the right, per Associated Press (AP) data.

“The shift represents the biggest move to the right since Ronald Reagan won in 1980,” according to Breitbart News.

“The states that moved the most to the right include many controlled by Democrats, such as California, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey. Florida and Texas also moved to the right significantly,” the article stated.

When speaking about his win, President-elect Trump said it was a “magnificent victory for the American people,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

“We have a country that needs help. And it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” he commented.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris (D) reportedly called Trump to concede the election.

According to the YouGov.com article, “The poll was conducted among 1,590 registered voters. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of registered voters in the U.S. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2024 presidential vote, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, and baseline party identification.”