A Miami-based surgeon known for proudly advertising her business of maiming bodies in the name of “gender-affirming” care announced on social media that her surgery center is opening more dates for transgender operations to “accommodate” patients in light of President-elect Donald Trump winning the election and heading back into the White House in January.

Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher, who specializes in transgender surgeries — from top surgery to labiaplasties and phalloplasties — answered a question from a patient on social media, who asked if she Gallagher is concerned about continuing transgender surgeries in the current political climate.

“This is a great question from one of our dear patients who just one of hundreds — and actually thousands — who’ve made this work so meaningful for me over the years,” she said, explaining that she has not made a video on this specific topic because she feels as if she does not know enough. However, she said the trans community is panicking and rushing to schedule consults and surgeries in fear that they will not be able to alter their bodies in future.

“I don’t think any of us know enough about what’s going to happen in the future. I have noticed, however, that there is obviously a lot of panic within the community, and lots of folks are reaching out to schedule consults or to get on the books with regard surgeries,” she said.

In response to the panic presumably sparked by Trump’s historic victory, she and her staff are opening up more surgery dates for these “transitions.”

“And in response to that, in the office here, we’ve opened up more surgery days. We’ve opened up more appointment days to train accommodate people as efficiently as possible, you know, who are concerned about getting their surgery done before the new administration … takes over, and I believe we even still have some surgery dates available before then,” she told her audience of nearly 39,000 on Instagram, describing this as “frightening times.”

“But, yeah, it is frightening times. We don’t really know what’s in the future,” she said, seemingly lamenting the ban of transgender surgeries on children in Florida, which she described as “surgical care.”

“You know, here in Florida, we’ve been on the forefront of trying to introduce new legislation. We do have a ban on care of surgical care for transgender youth, but I’ve always said there’s a huge trans population right here in Florida,” Gallagher continued.

“Trans people belong everywhere, and so myself and the staff feel very strongly about continuing to offer gender-affirming care as long as we can, and we plan to open up these days help accommodate people in the meantime,” she added.

Gallagher is widely known for proudly advertising her transgender surgeries on social media, touting her specialties in male-to-female (MTF) and female-to-male (FTM) “transitions,” appearing to attract youth and known for her catchphrase “Yeet the Teet.”

Her website advertises vaginoplasties, scrotoplasties, body feminization, metoidioplasties, phalloplasties, keyhole top surgeries, torso feminization, and more. She makes it clear in the videos that the purpose of the surgeries is to “affirm” the feelings of her patients.

Trump largely ran on bringing normalcy back to society, beginning with protecting children from the transgender mob who seek to “affirm” their confusion and delusions with hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries.

“I’ll keep the radical left-wing gender ideology away from our youth,” Trump said during a rally in Michigan over the summer.

One of Trump’s ads concluded that “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you,” and that largely resonated with young, undecided voters in the long run following the left’s obsession with pushing transgenderism over the Biden-Harris years.