The United Federation of Police Officers, (UFPO) a law enforcement labor union, on Wednesday announced its “steadfast support” for FBI director nominee Kash Patel ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing next month.

In a letter the organization, which represents law enforcement professionals across the country, said it was “proud to announce our steadfast support for Kash Patel to serve as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).”

The letter said:

Kash Patel is a shining example of dedication to justice, public safety, and accountability. His career as a federal prosecutor where he has partnered with law enforcement agencies to take down international drug cartels, prosecute violent offenders and dismantle criminal organizations that threaten our communities. His work has always reflected a deep respect for the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers at all levels.

The organization also praised his work as senior counsel to the House Intelligence Committee, where he exposed how Democrats weaponized the FBI against then-candidate and later President Donald Trump.

“[H]e played a vital role in ensuring government accountability and transparency – values essential to building trust within law enforcement and the communities we serve,” the organization wrote. “His service as Chief of Staff of the Acting Secretary of Defense further underscores his leadership skills, his commitment to national security and his ability to manage complex organizations under pressure.”

UFPO said the FBI is at a “crossroads,” and requires a leader who understands the importance of rebuilding trust and strengthening partnerships between federal agencies and local law enforcement.

“Kash Patel has shown time and again that he has the vision, courage and expertise to do just that. His unwavering support for the rule of law and his dedication to protecting the American people make him the ideal candidate to lead the FBI during these challenging times,” it said, adding:

The United Federation of Police Officers proudly endorses Kash Patel as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). We urge his confirmation and are confident that his leadership will restore integrity to the FBI, while fostering stronger relationships with law enforcement across the nation.

The letter was signed by UFPO President Gerald J. Flynn, Jr. The organization was the first law enforcement labor organization to endorse Trump in 2015, and again before the New Hampshire Primary in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

“More than ever he needs the team he has chosen to Make America Safe Again, so that his vision to ‘Make America Great Again’ can be fulfilled,” it concluded.

