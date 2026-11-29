Black Friday shoppers have remained unfazed by high inflation and economic uncertainty this year, spending billions to kick off the holiday shopping season.

U.S. consumers spent a record high amount online on Black Friday, and fewer people shopped in person on the single busiest day for brick-and-mortar stores, according to preliminary figures released Saturday.

Excluding purchases of gasoline and automobiles, retail sales both in stores and online were up 5.8% compared with last year’s Black Friday, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all payment forms including cash.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks e-commerce, said the day’s online sales total of $13.1 billion exceeded its forecast and was up 11% from a year ago.

Higher prices, which Americans have expressed frustration with as the Iran war affects gasoline and some consumer goods, did not account for all the sales growth. According to Salesforce, the volume of Black Friday orders increased 5% year over year.

Shoppers eager to score digital deals were not limited to the United States. Global online sales reached a record $82.7 billion Friday, also 5% more than last year’s apex of advertised holiday discounts, Salesforce said. The company said the global figure included $19.1 billion in U.S. sales.

Adobe and Salesforce use different data, which could account for the disparity in their online sales figures. Salesforce’s total was based on global shopping data from more than 1.5 billion consumers, and Adobe relies on data covering more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites.

Physical stores still account for the majority of all Black Friday sales, but they saw fewer visitors this year. RetailNext, which measures real-time store foot traffic, said initial data showed customer counts down 2.9% compared with 2025.

Black Friday foot traffic has fallen in recent years as U.S. consumers get in the habit of e-shopping. Bad weather across the country may also have contributed this year.

Another factor could have been households feeling the squeeze on essentials like gas, groceries and rent, which “changes how they plan every shopping trip,” said Joe Shasteen, RetailNext’s global manager of advanced analytics.

Sensormatic Solutions, which also tracks store traffic, said its data found retail foot traffic down 4.2% from the previous Black Friday but up 250% compared with the Friday a week earlier.

Mastercard SpendingPulse found that in-store spending rose 3.8%, which it said was the most since 2022.

Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, said it expects half of this year’s predicted growth in holiday season sales to be due to inflation.

While retailers promote Thanksgiving week through the following Monday for holiday shopping, practical purchases also drove Black Friday spending, Adobe said.

Gaming and electronics purchases, including consoles, video games, smartphones, headphones and smart glasses, were among hot sellers, but online shoppers also used discounts to stock up on essentials such as clothing, baby products, pet supplies and household cleaning items, according to Adobe’s analysis.

But technology was the hottest category overall, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, with spending on electronics and software up nearly 8% from 2025.