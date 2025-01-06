Americans heckled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday after he announced plans to resign his post.

Trudeau, a far-leftist who often tangled with President-elect Donald Trump, said he would resign due to internal conflicts, drawing a rash of jeers from a choir of conservative Americans.

WATCH — “You F*cking Tyrant!”: Protesters SWARM Canada’s Justin Trudeau:

The thrashing comes after Trump recently met with Trudeau and thereafter cast him as the governor of the 51st state. Trump’s repeated labeling of Trudeau as “governor” enthralled his supporters eager to mock the far-left prime minister.

Abigail Jackson, deputy chief of staff and communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), said Trudeau’s resignation as prime minister “makes sense because you can’t be Prime Minister when you’re Governor.”

The X account “End Wokeness” posted, “Governor Justin Trudeau of the 51st state of Canada resigns.”

Conservative lawyer and writer Paul Ingrassia said, “The annexation of Canada by Donald Trump’s America is already fast underway!”

Benny Johnson said Trump’s “mean” tweets caused him to “Resign in disgrace.”

Former Republican Rep. George Santos ripped, “End of an error!”

X account “Geiger Capital” said, “Trump freed Canada without firing a shot.”

Conservative entrepreneur Spence Rogers said the United States was “unburdened” by Justin Trudeau, a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris.

