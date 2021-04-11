Gun control activist David Hogg announced Saturday that he is leaving the pillow company he co-founded in an effort to compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

On February 11, 2021, Breitbart News reported one of Hogg’s fellow gun control activists, Cameron Kasky, used the word “embarrassing” to describe Hogg’s decision to launch the pillow company.

Other gun controllers criticized Hogg’s move as well. He responded by doubling down via Twitter:

To all those questioning my intentions sincerely fuck off I refuse to feel guilty about wanting to help people and feed myself and pay for therapy. You may not agree with how I do it- but ultimately I know what my intentions are – to help people. I’ll prove it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

On Saturday Hogg used Twitter to let everyone know he is getting out of the pillow company.

He wrote:

A couple weeks ago, a very spontaneous interaction over Twitter between me and William LeGate led to us trying to start a progressive pillow company. The goal was and still is to create a great pillow that is sustainably produced in domestic unionized factories and have a percentage of those profits benefit progressive social causes. We were met with immediate and overwhelming support. But I soon realized that given my activism, schoolwork, and family commitments, I could not give 100% to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow.

Hogg then noted that he will be leaving the company, writing, “Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.