David Hogg Leaves Pillow Company He Launched to Compete with Mike Lindell

David Hogg joins his fellow students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 classmates and teachers were killed during a mass shooting, for the National School Walkout on April 20, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Students from around the nation joined in school walkouts against gun violence on the 19th …
AWR Hawkins

Gun control activist David Hogg announced Saturday that he is leaving the pillow company he co-founded in an effort to compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

On February 11, 2021, Breitbart News reported one of Hogg’s fellow gun control activists, Cameron Kasky, used the word “embarrassing” to describe Hogg’s decision to launch the pillow company.

Other gun controllers criticized Hogg’s move as well. He responded by doubling down via Twitter:

On Saturday Hogg used Twitter to let everyone know he is getting out of the pillow company.

He wrote:

A couple weeks ago, a very spontaneous interaction over Twitter between me and William LeGate led to us trying to start a progressive pillow company. The goal was and still is to create a great pillow that is sustainably produced in domestic unionized factories and have a percentage of those profits benefit progressive social causes. We were met with immediate and overwhelming support. But I soon realized that given my activism, schoolwork, and family commitments, I could not give 100% to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow.

Hogg then noted that he will be leaving the company, writing, “Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow.”

