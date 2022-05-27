Jacob Albarado, the off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School during Tuesday’s attack to save his daughter, says teachers should be trained and armed for classroom defense.

Breitbart News reported that Albarado borrowed a shotgun from a local barber where he was about to get a haircut when he learned of the attack and charged into the school to save his daughter.

He found her alive and helped her and numerous other children get out of the building.

The school did not have an armed guard on duty when the attack occurred, and the gunman entered through an unlocked door.

The New York Post reports that Albarado wrote of his frustration on Facebook after the attack, saying, “I’m so angry, saddened and grateful all at once. Only time will heal their pain and hopefully changes will be made at all schools in the U.S. and teachers will be trained & allowed to carry in order to protect themselves and students.”

The commission that investigated the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting noted that armed teachers could have made a difference in the outcome of that heinous incident.

Breitbart News observed that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, head of the Parkland commission, said the investigation of the Parkland attack had changed his views on armed teachers — he went from opposing the idea to supporting it. He noted, “People need to keep an open mind to it, as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.