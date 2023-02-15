Biden: ‘No Rationale…for Magazines That Hold 50, 70 Bullets’

While speaking to the National Association of Counties Tuesday, President Biden pushed for more gun control and said there is “no rationale…for magazines that hold 50, 70 bullets.”

He did not say what he believes to be a rational magazine capacity nor did he note whether 70-round magazines exist.

Biden said, “I’m going to say something that’s always controversial, but there is no rationale for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50, 70 bullets.”

Biden: "There is no rational for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50-70 bullets." pic.twitter.com/7Ph65LhPz1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

Breitbart News noted that Biden also used his time with the National Association of Counties to push universal background checks, gun storage requirements, and lawsuits against gun companies.

On December 8, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out Biden’s pledge to “limit the number of bullets than can be in a cartridge.”

He was speaking at the 10th Annual National Gun Control Vigil when he said, “Our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, type of weapons that can be purchased and sold, attempt to ban ‘assault weapons,’ a whole range of things that are just commonsense.”

