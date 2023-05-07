As law enforcement descends on the home of Saturday’s suspected Allen, Texas, mall shooter, his parents have “requested a translator,” according to reports cited by Fox News.

The only details regarding the suspect at this time are that he was in his 30s and “lived in the home with his parents.”

Following the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, there are multiple FBI agents inside a home in the Northeast patrol division of Dallas. https://t.co/VjZym7AHPz — WFAA (@wfaa) May 7, 2023

WFAA reported that neighbors indicated the suspect drove “a gray Charger that was always parked in front of the home — except in the last few weeks, when they noticed he had not been around.”

Neighbors also indicated “the suspect always wore some kind of security guard uniform, although no one says they ever saw him with any kind of weapon.”

FBI agents have been at the suspect’s home since Saturday evening.

Breitbart News reported that eight people were killed and numerous others injured when the suspect opened fire at the outlet mall around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The attack was stopped by a police officer who at the mall on an unrelated call. The officer shot and killed the suspect.

