Joe Biden: ‘Tweeted Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough’

Part of President Joe Biden’s reaction to the mall shooting in Allen, Texas, on Saturday was to go after Republicans by saying, “Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.”

He was criticizing responses such as Sen. Ted Cruz’s tweet:

All the details were not known when Cruz sent his tweet, and they still were not known when Biden issued his statement, yet the president made clear he wants Republicans to pivot and support more gun control. Those controls include the ongoing push to open up gun manufacturers to lawsuits over the criminal use of firearms.

He said, “Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately.”

Breitbart News noted that another part of Biden’s reaction to the mall attack was his claim that there have been “roughly 200 mass shootings” in America thus far in 2023.

However, a database maintained by the Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University actually counted 19 such shootings in the U.S. from January 1, 2023, to May 2, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.