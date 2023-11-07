In April 2023 the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) indicated the trans shooter who killed six at a Nashville Christian school did not write about “specific…social issues” but the alleged leak mentions “white privilege.”

The images of the purported leaked pages, passed around on social media Monday, were posted to X/Twitter by Steven Crowder and included statements, attributed to the alleged shooter, about killing “crackers” with “white privlages [sic].”

On April 7, 2023, News Channel 5 summarized comments TBI director David Rausch made to a group of sheriffs about the trans shooter’s writings, wherein he indicated the shooter “did not write about specific political, religious or social issues.”

News Channel 5 also noted, “Rausch indicated it does not appear the shooter wrote of any particular agenda regarding politics or to target a specific person or religion.”

In the purported leaked pages, the trans shooter allegedly wrote, “Kill those kids! …going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

Breitbart News reported the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to Monday’s news by indicating the broadly circulated images–purportedly of the Nashville shooter’s writings –were “not MNPD crime scene images.”

However, they did not deny authenticity.

