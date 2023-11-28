An armed security guard working at an Oakland, California, 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Saturday in stringently gun-controlled California.

The Daily Mail reported that the robbery occurred outside a 7-Eleven “in Oakland’s Grand Lake neighborhood” on Saturday afternoon.

After taking the security guard’s gun and taser, the mob targeted a delivery truck from which they allegedly stole “tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.”

CBS News quoted the 7-Eleven store owner saying, “It was scary, scary, and it was scary for the customers.”

He added, “Everybody (from the busy street) saw it. It was broad daylight so everyone was taking pictures (of the robbery) from the neighborhood.”

The store owner lamented, “We have not seen any significant steps taken by the city to prevent these things.”

