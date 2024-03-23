11 Shot in 24 Hours in Democrat-Controlled Atlanta

Eleven people were shot, five of them fatally, between Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Democrat-controlled Atlanta, Georgia.

WSB-TV reported that the first fatal shooting of the 24-hour time frame occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when someone was shot and killed at “an apartment complex on Campbellton Road.”

Half an hour later police received calls on a shooting on Powers Ferry Road and found 43-year-old Curtis Coleman dead inside a vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Faisal Norley was shot and killed at Pleasant Lake Village in Duluth around 7:50 p.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument between two people.

The fourth fatal shooting of the 24-hour time time frame occurred early Friday, when an unidentified person was shot and killed “in front of a tattoo shop on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.”

Police responded to the fifth fatal shooting just before 5:00 a.m. Friday. The shooting was reported to have occurred at 1783 Cheshire Bridge Road, which is where police found two wounded individuals. One of the wounded individuals later died at a hospital.

Also on Thursday, People magazine announced that rapper Quavo “is launching a $100,000 gun prevention program in Atlanta.”

The $100,000 will be dispersed via $10,000 grants designated to organizations working to reduce gun violence in Atlanta.

