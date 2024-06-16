Nine Injured When Attacker Opened Fire on Detroit Water Park

Nine people were injured after an attacker opened fire on people at a Detroit water park Saturday just after 5 p.m.

The Associated Press noted that the shooting victims included “an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and in critical condition Saturday night.”

The 8-year-old’s brother and mother were shot in the incident as well.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard stressed the attack was apparently random. He explained that the gunman drove to water park, walked up to the pad containing “sprays and fountains,” and began shooting.

The attacker allegedly fired around 28 rounds and “[stopped] multiple times to reload.”

1 News reported that police were able to corner the suspect inside a nearby home, where the suspect took his own life.

Michigan has universal background checks, a gun storage law, a red flag law, and numerous other gun controls.

