At Least 36 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 36 people were shot, eight of them fatally, during the weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 13 were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning, ABC 7 reported the total number of shooting victims had reached at least 36, with three additional shooting fatalities, all three of which occurred on Sunday.

Two of the fatalities occurred in the same shooting incident, which was discovered shortly after a.m. Sunday “in the Calumet Park neighborhood’s 12300-block of South Halsted.” Two men were found shot to death inside a Jeep Cherokee. Both deceased victims had been shot numerous times.

Chicago Police

A 19-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station “in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue” just before 5 p.m. Sunday. The 19-year-old was one of three people during the incident. The other two shooting victims survived their wounds, albeit one of them is in critical condition.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country. Those controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban. a red flag law, a 72-hour wait on gun purchases, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement, which mandates that Illinois residents acquire a FOID card in order to legally own a gun. The process for getting a FOID card involves a thorough background check conducted by the Illinois State Police.

In addition to the state-level gun controls, the Chicago area has another “assault weapons” ban via a Cook County prohibition.

