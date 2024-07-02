SCOTUS Avoids Intervening in ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Case as It Moves Through 7th Circuit

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Tuesday refused to get involved in a case centered on Illinois’s “assault weapons” ban as it continues to move through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

SCOTUS denied petitions for writs of certiorari in cases tied to Harrel v. Raoul.

Justice Samuel Alito would have granted petitions for writs certiorari, and Justice Clarence Thomas included a statement with the decision, citing his hopes that SCOTUS would review the Seventh Circuit’s decision once it is reached.

Thomas wrote:

But, if the Seventh Circuit ultimately allows Illinois to ban America’s most common civilian rifle, we can—and should—review that decision once the cases reach a final judgment. The Court must not permit “the Seventh Circuit [to] relegat[e] the Second Amendment to a second-class right.

On May 20, 2024, Breitbart News noted that SCOTUS declined to take up a case against Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban, as the case was still moving through the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

