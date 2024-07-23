Kentucky Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder

A Trigg County, Kentucky, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder late Friday night following an altercation.

WSMV reported that Kentucky State Police received reports of a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning. The caller indicated a male suspect had allegedly entered the home while armed with a weapon and was shot by the homeowner.

The alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kentucky State Police released a statement on the shooting death, saying, “This has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any danger to the public related to this incident.”

An investigation into the incident has been launched and is underway.

