‘Shoot the Vote’ Urges Gun Owners Who Sat Out in 2020 to Vote and Make 2024 ‘Too Big to Rig’

“Shoot the Vote” is urging hunters, shooters, and everyday gun owners who are, as of yet, unregistered to vote to take time to register and vote to protect the Second Amendment.

The “Shoot the Vote” website provides links that gun owners can use to register to vote and to get involved in efforts to organize for broad-based pro-2A victories.

Just above the links to register to vote and get involved, the website says:

Below are all the resources you need to register to vote, request absentee ballots, and even find ways you can get involved with helping make sure other gun owners, hunters and sportsmen are registered to vote. Together we can make the 2024 election too Big to Rig.

In addition to those not registered to vote, “Shoot the Vote” found that in Arizona alone, “Over 350,000 registered [R]epublicans didn’t vote in the 2022…[midterm] election.” Many of the 350,000 non-voters were “gun owners, hunters, [and] shooters.”

The bottom line, according to “Shoot the Vote,” is simple: “Your grandfather didn’t sleep in a foxhole in a far away land clutching a picture of your [g]randmother so you would surrender your guns.”

On August 8, 2024, Breitbart News reported Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump’s comments that the assassination attempt against him did not change his conviction that the American “people need guns for protection.”

ὄWATCH: President Trump says assassination attempt doesn't change his opinion on guns. He also correctly points out that a Harris-Walz Administration will try to disarm law-abiding Americans. pic.twitter.com/41tB0v3ZYD — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 8, 2024

Trump observed that some people want guns for hunting or “entertainment,” but he stressed that the main reason people need guns is “for protection.”

AWR Hawkins: “The Central Component” of the Second Amendment Is “Self-Defense”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.