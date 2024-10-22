Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz claimed in an October 21, 2024, appearance on ABC’s The View that he can “shoot better” than the Republicans who mocked him as he fumbled with his shotgun.

On October 13, 2024, Breitbart News commented on a viral video of Walz on a pheasant hunt, noting that Walz, a self-proclaimed hunter, struggled to load the firearm.

In the video, Walz awkwardly hunched over the shotgun and tried to load it while saying, “It never fits quite right.”

Walz has repeatedly used time on the campaign trail to remind voters that he is a hunter, and Republicans responded to the video by laughing at him.

On Monday of this week, The View host Joy Behar asked Walz if a video of him pheasant hunting is “enough to convince people there is some middle ground [on this issue of guns]? Because right now, right-wingers are coming after you for how you handled your shotgun.”

Walz responded, “Well, I can shoot better than all of them, I guarantee you that.”

