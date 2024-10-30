KHSB-TV reporter Ryan Gamboa still has shrapnel in his arm over a week after he was wounded while covering Senate candidate Lucas Kunce’s (D-MO) AR-15 photo op.

The Kansas City Star reported that the October 22, 2024, incident occurred at a range in a rural area north of Kansas City. The Star also noted, “Kunce was shooting an AR-15 at the time, and was the only person shooting when the injury occurred.”

Breitbart News pointed out that Kunce used an X post after the incident to describe the October 22 outing as a “great day at the range,” even though Gamboa was wounded as bullets were fired.

And now, eight days after the incident, the New York Post reported that Gamboa still has shrapnel in his arm.

The Post cited a police report on the incident which indicated Gamboa went to the hospital after being shot and was told that part of the shrapnel/bullet fragment would remain in his arm: “At the hospital he was advised there was a small piece of metal under his skin and the hospital staff advised they were going to leave it [sic] there…The hospital staff cleaned the wound further and bandaged the wound up further.”

Kunce is trying to defeat pro-2A Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) in the November 5 election, but is down by 11 points, according to polls published by Real Clear Politics.

Kunce was joined at the range by Trump-hating former congressman Adam Kinzinger on the day the shooting accident occurred.

