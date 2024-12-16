Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said it is time to “change the context of gun ownership” in the United States following the Madison Christian school shooting.

During a CNN broadcast, McCabe said:

We’re [going] nowhere because it keeps happening. We know it’s going to happen again. It’s happening today. It’s going to happen again in the near future. I can guarantee you that and every time it happens, we do just about nothing. That doesn’t mean there aren’t things we can’t do. We could do things. We could — we could support and enact legislation that changes the — the — the context of gun ownership in this country and emphasizes gun safety and responsibility with the firearms that you own and keeping them out of the hands of children and doing — and really vigorous, consistent background checks across the country. We could stop selling people — stop — you — eliminate the ability to purchase guns without a background check.

WATCH — Tragic: Emergency Responders Pull Up to Christian School in Wisconsin After Shooting:

He was speaking before important details on the shooting had been released, including the gender and age of the alleged shooter. Therefore, he hedged his comments by admitting that the things he suggested could, in fact, not even apply in this particular case.

McCabe said, “Now, we don’t know if any of those factors were relevant in this shooting,” then he continued to push more gun control and concluded, “We can enact laws and try to make things better for everyone or we can just keep shaking our heads, turning off the television and waiting for the next mass shooting.”

The Associated Press reported the alleged shooter was a 17-year-old female. It is already illegal for a 17-year-old to buy a gun and, as Breitbart News covered, the Christian school prohibited students from having weapons on campus.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.