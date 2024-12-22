Convenience Store Employee Disarms Alleged Armed Robber

A Salt Lake City, Utah, convenience store employee disarmed an alleged armed robber about or shortly after midnight Sunday.

FOX 13 Now reported that 19-year-old Jimmy Gallegos and 18-year-old Odalys Garcia walked into the store “and began looking at merchandise.” Garcia exited the store and allegedly pulled the car up where Gallegos would have been able to jump in and make a getaway.

Gallegos allegedly found a black mask for sale in the store and put it in. He then asked how much it cost but refused to pay. The store employee stood in the doorway to block Gallegos ability to leave, which is when Gallegos allegedly pulled a gun.

The employees wrestled with Gallegos, taking the gun away.

KUTV noted that Garcia saw the altercation, ran back inside, and sprayed the employee with pepper spray, reportedly hoping to help Gallegos escape.

Gallegos and Garcia then allegedly ran to the car but arriving officers stopped them before they could drive off and arrested them both.

