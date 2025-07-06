Trump DOJ Stresses ‘Zero Tolerance’ After Officer Shot Near ICE Facility

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice stressed there will be “zero tolerance” for attacks on law enforcement after an officer was shot just before 11 p.m. on Friday near Texas’ Prairieland Detention Facility.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported law enforcement responded to reports of someone carrying a gun by the detention center and an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot while trying to engage the suspect.

“Multiple people” opened fire on the officer, who was treated for his injuries then released.

FOX News noted Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the incident by stressing, “We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the [US Attorney offices] and our law enforcement partners.”

Blanche added, “The Department [of Justice] has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

CBS News pointed out that “several suspects are in custody” in connection with incident. A law enforcement official who spoke to CBS News indicated that some of those arrested had on body armor.

Police also believe the alleged attackers used fireworks “in an apparent effort to lure law enforcement” to scene.

