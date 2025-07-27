An armed citizen helped subdue the attacker who stabbed 11 people in a Traverse City, Michigan, Walmart on Saturday around 5 p.m., according to the New York Post.

WDIV reported that the 11 stabbing victims were transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment. Four of the victims were in serious condition and seven were in fair condition.

NewsNation noted that the stabbing occurred in the checkout area of the Walmart.

CNN pointed out that a Marine, Matt Kolakowski, was in the store and began chasing the attacker on foot when another man, who was also a Marine, pulled a gun and used it to help subdue the attacker.

Kolakowski said, “The other Marine told me that he just went shooting at a range, and he forgot to take his pistol off his hip. That’s what it all came down to.”

Another shopper, Chris O’Brien, commented on the Marine who pulled the handgun, saying, “The guy that had the gun showed great restraint, because I think everyone else would have pulled the trigger.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.