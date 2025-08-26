Homeowner Shoots Two Alleged Police Impersonators Dead

A Houston, Texas, homeowner shot and killed two alleged would-be intruders impersonating police officers Friday around 11 p.m.

ABC 13 reported the suspects came to the home “and allegedly stated they were there to serve a warrant and were seen wearing bulletproof vests, ski masks, and badges around their necks.”

The suspects allegedly tried to make entry into the residence then shot through the front door when they could not get inside. The homeowner returned fire, striking both suspects.

The suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

KHOU noted that the homeowner indicated he was suspicious of the suspects because there were no police lights or sirens.

The deceased suspects are believed to have been in their 20s.

