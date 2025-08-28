Report: Attacker Who Opened Fire During Catholic School Mass Said He Was ‘Tired of Being Trans’

A report from the New York Post shows that the trans attacker who allegedly killed two and wounded 17 others during a Catholic school mass left a hand-written manifesto admitting he was “tired of being trans.”

The alleged shooter, Robert Westman, who identified as a female and went by the name Robin Westman, also expressed in his notes that he wished he had never “brain-washed” himself.

The Post translated a cryptic section of the manifesto as saying, “I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself.”

Despite claiming frustration with having bought into the trans agenda, the alleged Catholic school attacker believed that something as slight as changing his appearance would result in a sense of defeat: “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

Breitbart News reported that the trans shooter also left behind a video manifest0 in which he said, “F*ck those kids” and, “Where’s your f*cking God now?” He then opened fire, standing outside the church and shooting through windows as children sat in pews celebrating mass.

In another hand-written portion of the trans shooter’s sickening manifesto the trans attacker made clear he had been plotting this attack and “wanting it for so long.”

