Deputy AG Todd Blanche: This Administration and DOJ ‘Will Fiercely Protect 2A Rights’

The day after U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro faced backlash over statements related to guns in Washington, DC, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made clear the administration and the DOJ “will fiercely protect Second Amendment rights.”

Breitbart News noted, on Monday, Pirro told FOX News, “If you bring a gun into the District, you mark my words, you’re going to jail. I don’t care if you have a license in another district and I don’t care if you’re a law-abiding gun owner somewhere else.”

She added, “You bring a gun into this District count on going to jail and hope you get the gun back.”

On Tuesday, Pirro posted to X, affirming her “proud” support for the Second Amendment, stressing that she is “focused on individuals who are unlawfully carrying guns.”

Blanche reposted Pirro’s words, adding, “This Administration and Department of Justice will fiercely protect Second Amendment rights.”

Breitbart News was with Blanche at the 2026 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, where he spoke enthusiastically about the administration’s push to roll back regulatory gun controls and other Second Amendment restrictions.

