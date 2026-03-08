The son of a Provo Canyon, Utah, homeowner armed himself Thursday and shot an alleged intruder who entered the home around 8:00 p.m.

The Daily Herald reported that 41-year-old Lance Hunter allegedly entered the home, “prompting…[some] occupants to lock themselves in a bedroom.”

KSL noted the son confronted Hunter but that did not stop him from attempting to get to the occupants who were in the bedroom. The son then grabbed a gun and went after Hunter once more, this time shooting him.

Hunter was able to flee the home and steal a vehicle from a nearby helicopter hangar. However, responding deputies prevented him from driving off the property. He remained noncompliant to the bitter end.

The police booking affidavit says, “The suspect would not comply with deputies’ commands and had to be wrestled to the ground and handcuffed. The suspect was taken to Utah Valley [Hospital] and treated for his gunshot wound before he was transported and booked into Utah County Jail.”

Police are unsure why Hunter targeted that particular home and whether he may be tied to other burglaries in the area.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.