Georgia Deputy Allegedly Exchanged Department Guns for Meth

Former Thomas County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Ron James is accused of “trading departmental weapons” to secure methamphetamine for personal use, according to WCTV.

James is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and has been “charged with nine counts of theft by taking and one count of violation of the office.” At this point, it appears the alleged crimes began in 2018.

The New York Post noted that the probe into deputy James was launched in March after Thomas County Sheriff Tim Watkins was made aware of video showing James allegedly using “a methamphetamine smoking device at his residence while off duty.”

Watkins confronted James and ordered a urine sample.

The sample subsequently confirmed the alleged use of methamphetamine.

Moreover, a device used to smoke methamphetamine was then discovered in James’ TCSO vehicle.

James resigned from the sheriff’s office in April and was arrested and booked into jail on the theft charges and the “violation of the office” charge.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.