Gun Control Fail: 18-Year-Old Opens Fire, Kills 2 in California Library

An 18-year-old attacker opened fire in a Chico, California, library around 5 p.m. Monday, killing two people in the most heavily gun-controlled state in the Union.

The incident occurred in the Chico branch of the Butte County Library.

The Associated Press reported that a 911 call was placed around 5 p.m. and that “gunshots and screams” could be heard in the background.

The New York Post noted that the suspected shooter, Bradley Scott Sayer, was apprehended by arriving officers as he tried to exit through the library’s rear door.

Police believe Sayer allegedly had a “desire to commit a Columbine High School massacre type of shooting.”

Two people were killed in the attack and a child was wounded.