Gun Control Fail: 18-Year-Old Opens Fire, Kills 2 in California Library

An 18-year-old attacker opened fire in a Chico, California, library around 5 p.m. Monday, killing two people in the most heavily gun-controlled state in the Union.
The incident occurred in the Chico branch of the Butte County Library.
The Associated Press reported that a 911 call was placed around 5 p.m. and that “gunshots and screams” could be heard in the background.
The New York Post noted that the suspected shooter, Bradley Scott Sayer, was apprehended by arriving officers as he tried to exit through the library’s rear door.
Police believe Sayer allegedly had a “desire to commit a Columbine High School massacre type of shooting.”
Two people were killed in the attack and a child was wounded.
California has more gun control than any other state in the Union. Those controls include every gun law that Democrats push on the federal level in the name of safety.
A cursory overview of California’s controls reveals a concealed carry permit requirement, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, gun registration requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, an 11 percent excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition, a prohibition against concealed carry in “sensitive places” by permitted carriers, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense.
California is No. 1 in gun control yet FBI figures show the state was No. 1 in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023 as well.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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