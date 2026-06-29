Two people were shot, one fatally, at a World Cup watch party location Sunday afternoon in gun-controlled San Jose, California.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m.

The specific area where the shooting occurred was a designated “fan zone,” Reuters noted, but no games were being aired there at the time of the shooting.

In an X post, San Jose Police said, “One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.”

Police also noted that the incident is being “investigated as a homicide.”

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union, yet FBI figures show the state was number one in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023 as well.

A cursory overview of California’s controls reveals a concealed carry permit requirement, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, gun registration requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, an 11 percent excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition, a prohibition against concealed carry in “sensitive places” by permitted carriers, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense.

None of the above-listed controls prevented one shooting death and one critical gunshot injury Sunday in San Jose.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.