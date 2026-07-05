No Suspects After 7 Shot During Pensacola July 4th Celebrations

Seven people were shot early Sunday morning in Pensacola, Florida, during Fourth of July celebrations and police do not yet have any suspects.

WEARTV reported that the seven victims include a 19-year-old who was killed and six others whose injures are not life-threatening. The ages of those shot ranged from 16-years of ae to 26.

There was a heavy police at the time of the shooting, but to avail.

WKRG noted that Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom believes the shooting was a “targeted” incident. He indicated that hundreds of “young people” had flooded into the area where the shooting occurred.

Winstrom noted that the shooting was preceded by fights and people throwing fireworks.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.