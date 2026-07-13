Missouri-based AR-15 manufacturer CMMG put law enforcement on notice in states that ban guns, making clear the company will only sell to them if they make “public and written statements” refusing to enforce “unconstitutional restrictions.”

In a June 30 press release, CMMG said:

At this time, CMMG would like to renew our statement on sales of products to states that restrict the freedom of it’s citizens….We do not have 2 classes of citizens in the country; we are ALL subject to the constitution. CMMG will fulfill orders in restricted areas if the Chief of Police or Sheriff of that respective department makes a public and written statement refusing to enforce those unconstitutional restrictions on the citizens in that jurisdiction. This includes firearms, parts, magazines and suppressors. If a state cannot trust us with equipment, we cannot and will not trust them.

The release also said:

Our country’s founders made a bold stance 250 years ago, a position of opposition to the overbearing restrictions placed onto them. They put their lives, their reputations, their possessions and their futures on the line. The Rights so boldly listed in that Declaration were listed and penned specifically to announce our freedoms and liberties. Over time, those words seem to have faded and our liberties have eroded slowly.

CMMG closed the press release with these words, “Our loyalty is to the People of this country and to the Constitution of the United States of America. We support law enforcement, but not at the expense of disarming and restricting our fellow citizens.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.